Director Scott Galit has sold 554,662 shares of Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ:PAYO) on April 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Payoneer Global Inc is a financial services company that provides online money transfer and digital payment services. The company enables businesses and professionals to grow globally by facilitating seamless, cross-border payments.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,991,138 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of 26 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys reported in the same period.

Director Scott Galit Sells 554,662 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)

On the day of the sale, shares of Payoneer Global Inc were trading at $4.86, giving the company a market cap of $1.793 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.29, which is lower than the industry median of 27.07 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $4.86 and the GuruFocus Value of $6.27, Payoneer Global Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

