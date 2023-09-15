On September 14, 2023, Scott Henry, a director at NexGel Inc (NASDAQ:NXGL), purchased 10,500 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buy. This move is noteworthy as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.



Scott Henry is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the industry. His role as a director at NexGel Inc involves providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's operations. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in NexGel's future.



NexGel Inc is a leading company in the biotechnology sector. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of innovative gel-based products. These products are designed to meet the needs of various industries, including healthcare, personal care, and industrial applications. NexGel's commitment to innovation and quality has earned it a strong reputation in the market.



Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 27,038 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of insider buying is a positive sign for investors as it indicates that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe in its potential for growth.



The insider transaction history for NexGel Inc shows a total of 14 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.



Director Scott Henry Acquires 10,500 Shares of NexGel Inc

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of NexGel Inc were trading at $2.26 apiece. This gives the company a market cap of $13.129 million. Despite the relatively small market cap, the consistent insider buying activity suggests that the company's insiders see value in the stock.



The relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price is often considered a key indicator of a company's health. In the case of NexGel Inc, the consistent insider buying activity, coupled with the absence of insider selling, suggests a positive outlook for the company's stock price.



In conclusion, the recent purchase of 10,500 shares by Director Scott Henry is a positive sign for NexGel Inc. The consistent insider buying activity, coupled with the absence of insider selling, suggests that the company's insiders are confident in its future prospects. Investors should keep a close eye on NexGel Inc as the company continues to innovate and grow in the biotechnology sector.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

