Director Sharp Ingle Sells 4,000 Shares of Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)

Director Sharp Ingle of Ingles Markets Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has sold 4,000 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $76.25 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $305,000.

Ingles Markets Inc is a leading American regional supermarket chain with operations in the Southeastern United States. The company provides a wide range of food products, including grocery, meat and dairy items, as well as other non-food products. Ingles Markets Inc operates under a strong commitment to providing quality products and exceptional customer service.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 61,000 shares of Ingles Markets Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company, with a total of 22 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe.

Shares of Ingles Markets Inc were trading at $76.25 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.455 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.88, which is lower than the industry median of 16.36 and also below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $76.25 and a GF Value of $89.88, Ingles Markets Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

