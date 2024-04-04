Director Spencer Lake has executed a sale of 10,000 shares of Ncino Inc (NASDAQ:NCNO) on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at a price of $34.55 per share, which resulted in a total sale amount of $345,500.Ncino Inc is a cloud-based software company that specializes in providing financial institutions with a range of banking software solutions. The company's platform enhances the operational efficiency, compliance transparency, and regulatory adherence of financial institutions, enabling them to deliver a more cohesive banking experience to their customers.Over the past year, Spencer Lake has sold a total of 10,000 shares of Ncino Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern observed over the past year, where insider activity at Ncino Inc has been characterized by 56 insider sells and no insider buys.

Director Spencer Lake Sells 10,000 Shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO)

The insider transaction history suggests a trend of insider sales at Ncino Inc, which may be of interest to current and potential investors.On the valuation front, Ncino Inc's shares were trading at $34.55 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $3.896 billion.With the stock's price at $34.55 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $46.01, Ncino Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sale by Director Spencer Lake may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Ncino Inc (NASDAQ:NCNO).

