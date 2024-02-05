On February 2, 2024, Stacy Smith, a director at Wolfspeed Inc, executed a purchase of 9,450 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has expanded the insider's stake in the company, reflecting a continued commitment to the company's future.

Wolfspeed Inc, listed under the ticker WOLF on the New York Stock Exchange, specializes in silicon carbide and GaN materials, as well as related devices and components. These advanced materials are essential for a wide range of applications, including electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewables, and power supplies.

Insider transactions, such as the one conducted by the insider, are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can suggest that the company's executives and directors believe the stock is undervalued or that there are positive developments ahead. Conversely, insider sales might indicate the opposite.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 9,450 shares and has not sold any shares. This latest acquisition is part of a broader pattern of insider activity at Wolfspeed Inc, which has seen 5 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent share purchase, Wolfspeed Inc's stock was trading at $26.35 per share, giving the company a market capitalization of $3,180.245 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.26, with a GF Value of $102.26. This valuation suggests that Wolfspeed Inc is categorized as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Director Stacy Smith Acquires 9,450 Shares of Wolfspeed Inc

The insider's recent purchase aligns with the overall insider trend at Wolfspeed Inc, which has been more inclined towards buying than selling over the past year. This could be interpreted as a sign of confidence from the insiders in the company's prospects.

Story continues

Director Stacy Smith Acquires 9,450 Shares of Wolfspeed Inc

Investors and analysts often look at insider transactions as one of many factors when evaluating a company's stock. While the insider's recent purchase may be a positive signal, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of financial and market data when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

