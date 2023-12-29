Director Susan Bostrom Sells 20,000 Shares of Samsara Inc (IOT)

On December 26, 2023, Susan Bostrom, a director at Samsara Inc, executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $35.22 per share, indicating a total sale amount of $704,400.

Samsara Inc is a company that operates in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector, providing solutions that leverage the latest advancements in sensors, software, and cloud to help businesses increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operations. The company's offerings include vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow, compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls all integrated into an intuitive platform.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares of Samsara Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company.

The insider transaction history for Samsara Inc shows a pattern of insider sales with 167 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Samsara Inc were trading at $35.22, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.934 billion.

The insider's recent sale contributes to the ongoing trend of insider sales at Samsara Inc, which may be of interest to investors and market analysts monitoring insider behaviors and their potential implications on stock performance and company valuation.

