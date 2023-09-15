On September 13, 2023, Susan Vettori, a director at Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (QNTO), purchased 300 shares of the company. This move by the insider has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.



Susan Vettori is a seasoned professional in the banking industry and has been serving as a director at Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial sector make her an invaluable asset to the company. Her recent purchase of 300 shares further solidifies her commitment to the company's growth and success.



Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc is a holding company for Quaint Oak Bank. The company, through its subsidiary, provides a range of financial services including personal banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management. The company's commitment to providing excellent customer service and innovative financial solutions has earned it a strong reputation in the industry.



Over the past year, Susan Vettori has purchased a total of 300 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's potential and a commitment to its growth.



Director Susan Vettori Buys 300 Shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc





The insider transaction history for Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc shows a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, with only 1 insider sell. This trend suggests that insiders at the company are confident in its future prospects and are investing in its growth.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc were trading for $15.6 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $34.889 million. The price-earnings ratio is 6.84, which is lower than the industry median of 8.29 and lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.



With a price of $15.6 and a GuruFocus Value of $27.14, Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc, coupled with its undervalued status, suggests that the stock could be a potential investment opportunity. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's possible value trap status.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

