On September 20, 2023, Thomas Leonard, a director at Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI), sold 42,558 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen Leonard sell a total of 170,732 shares without any purchases.



Agiliti Inc is a leading nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry. The company owns or manages more than 1.2 million units of medical equipment for over 7,000 national, regional, and local acute care hospitals and alternate site providers across the U.S. Agiliti's services help clients reduce costs, increase operational efficiency, improve caregiver satisfaction, and support optimal patient outcomes.



The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:



Director Thomas Leonard Sells 42,558 Shares of Agiliti Inc (AGTI)

The relationship between insider transactions and the stock price is often closely watched by investors. In the case of Agiliti Inc, the stock was trading at $7.17 per share on the day of Leonard's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $912.996 million.



The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 338.00, significantly higher than the industry median of 27.2 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued, which could be a factor in the insider's decision to sell.



However, the GuruFocus Value of Agiliti Inc is $17.57, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.41. This indicates that the stock could be a possible value trap, as shown in the following image:



Director Thomas Leonard Sells 42,558 Shares of Agiliti Inc (AGTI)

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Agiliti Inc, the high price-earnings ratio and the low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggest that investors should think twice before investing.



In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off, combined with the company's valuation metrics, suggest a cautious approach to Agiliti Inc's stock. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider transactions and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

