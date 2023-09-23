Director of United Security Bancshares Jagroop Gill Buys 3.4% More Shares

Potential United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) shareholders may wish to note that the Director, Jagroop Gill, recently bought US$241k worth of stock, paying US$7.00 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.4%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

View our latest analysis for United Security Bancshares

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Security Bancshares

In fact, the recent purchase by Director Jagroop Gill was not their only acquisition of United Security Bancshares shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$6.47 per share in a US$511k purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$7.31. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 140.19k shares for US$934k. On the other hand they divested 15.00k shares, for US$99k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by United Security Bancshares insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does United Security Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 19% of United Security Bancshares shares, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About United Security Bancshares Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest United Security Bancshares insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for United Security Bancshares you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.