Director Vincentelli Sangiovanni has sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 39,300 shares of the company and has not made any purchases.Cadence Design Systems Inc is a leading provider of system design tools, software, IP, and services. The company is known for its electronic design automation (EDA) software and engineering services, which are used to design and verify advanced semiconductors, consumer electronics, networking and telecommunications equipment, and computer systems.

Director Vincentelli Sangiovanni Sells Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

The insider transaction history for Cadence Design Systems Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 62 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc were trading at $308.83 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $80.041 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 76.89, which is above both the industry median of 26.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.32, indicating that Cadence Design Systems Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $234.44. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

