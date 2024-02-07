On February 5, 2024, William Bowers, a director at Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL), purchased 1,500 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's activity over the past year, where the insider has bought a total of 1,500 shares and sold a total of 23,701 shares.

Aflac Inc is a leading insurance company that provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S., offering various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including policies to protect against income loss from sickness or injury.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. Insider buys may suggest that the insiders are confident about the company's future performance, while insider sells could indicate the opposite or may sometimes reflect personal financial management decisions.

The insider transaction history for Aflac Inc shows a pattern of 2 insider buys and 21 insider sells over the past year.

Director William Bowers Acquires 1,500 Shares of Aflac Inc

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Aflac Inc were trading at $76, giving the company a market cap of $45.393 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 10.13, which is lower than the industry median of 11.72 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.33, with a GF Value of $57.13, indicating that Aflac Inc was significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Director William Bowers Acquires 1,500 Shares of Aflac Inc

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

