Director William Kussell Sells 15,000 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG)

Director William Kussell has sold 15,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) on January 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $20.53 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $307,950.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc operates as a daytime dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. The company offers a variety of traditional favorites and innovative creations across its menu.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in a total of 30,000 shares sold and has not purchased any shares of the company. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc were trading at $20.53 on the day of the insider's transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.262 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 58.61, which is above the industry median of 23.78 but below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider's recent sale contributes to the ongoing insider selling trend at First Watch Restaurant Group Inc, which market observers may interpret in various ways. Investors often consider insider selling and buying patterns as one of many indicators when evaluating the potential performance of a company's stock.

