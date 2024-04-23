Director William Kussell has sold 8,386 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) on April 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 38,386 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc operates in the restaurant industry, focusing on providing made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch. The company prides itself on its fresh ingredients and a varied menu that caters to a wide array of dietary preferences and trends.

The insider transaction history for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc were trading at $22.1 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.373 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 55.49, which is above the industry median of 22.675 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Director William Kussell Sells Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG)

For investors monitoring insider activities, the trend of transactions may serve as an indicator of the insider's perspective on the stock's future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential of an investment in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.

