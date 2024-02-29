JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG), a company specializing in software development tools, including software update management, has seen a recent insider transaction. According to a SEC Filing, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of the company on February 26, 2024.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 162,411 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at JFrog Ltd, with a total of 89 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

Director Yossi Sela Sells Shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

On the day of the sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $43.82, valuing the company at a market cap of $4.762 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that JFrog Ltd is currently modestly overvalued. The GF Value, which stands at $34.70, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The recent insider selling activity at JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) may be of interest to investors monitoring insider trends as an indicator of company performance and valuation.

