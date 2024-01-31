Director ZERBE ROBERT L MD Sells Shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL)

On January 29, 2024, ZERBE ROBERT L MD, a director at Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL), sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $44.22 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $101,706.

Vericel Corp, traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker VCEL, specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of cell therapies for patients with serious diseases and conditions. The company's product portfolio includes treatments for cartilage defects in the knee, severe burns, and various other medical conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,000 shares of Vericel Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells.

Shares of Vericel Corp were trading at $44.22 on the date of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.112 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.06, indicating that Vericel Corp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $41.78. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

Investors and analysts often pay close attention to insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the stock's value and potential future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

