Directorate change

Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

1 October 2021

Board Update

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mette Dobel as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 1 January 2022.

Ms. Dobel is currently Regional President, Europe, North Africa, Russia/CIS for FL Smidth, an engineering, equipment and service solutions provider to the global mining and cement industries. She was previously a Director of FL Smidth A/S, and FL Smidth & Co. A/S which is listed on Nasdaq OMX Exchange in Copenhagen. She holds a Masters in Engineering and a Bachelor of Science (Commercial) from Københavns Teknikum.

There are no other matters in respect of Ms. Dobel requiring disclosure under UK Listing Rules 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) inclusive.

Statement from Steven McTiernan, Chairman of Kenmare:

“I am delighted to welcome Mette to Kenmare’s Board. Her significant leadership experience at the cutting edge of mining technology and automation will be invaluable as we strive for further operational efficiencies, work to build a positive social and environmental legacy, and strive to unlock the significant value of our resources in Mozambique. Mette’s skills and experience across multiple geographies complement Kenmare’s existing Board capabilities. I am looking forward to the benefit of Mette’s counsel as we continue in our efforts to improve operational, financial and ESG performance.”

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.



