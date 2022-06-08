U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.75
    -9.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,110.00
    -55.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,678.50
    -33.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.30
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.98
    +0.57 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    -1.05 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2410
    +0.6250 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,471.54
    +971.77 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.90
    +20.26 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Directorate change

Admiral Group PLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • AMIGF
  • AMIGY
Admiral Group PLC
Admiral Group PLC

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

 

8 June 2022

 

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Admiral announces that Annette Court, non-executive Chair of Admiral, has been appointed as a non-executive director and Chair Designate of WH Smith Plc, whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Annette will join the Board of WH Smith Plc on 1 September 2022 and will succeed Henry Staunton as Chair on 1 December 2022.

It was announced in Admiral’s 2021 Annual Report that Annette would remain in post as Board Chair for up to three years beyond March 2021, with the expectation that she would serve two years to the end of Admiral’s Annual General Meeting in 2023.

Marisja Kocznur, Head of Investor Relations (investorrelationsteam@admiralgroup.co.uk)

Addy Frederick, Head of Corporate External Communications (addy.frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk)

 

Admiral Group plc

LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

 

 


