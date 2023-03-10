Directorate change
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that Mr Aquiles Alegria, who has served as a Director of Serabi since July 2014, is standing down from the Board with immediate effect.
Michael Lynch-Bell, Chairman of Serabi commented:
“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Aquiles for his contribution to Serabi over the past nine years and in particular the knowledge and support he has provided to our exploration teams. I am pleased that he will continue to be available to support the Company, and we wish Aquiles the very best for the future.”
