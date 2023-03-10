U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

Directorate change

Serabi Gold plc
·1 min read
Serabi Gold plc
Serabi Gold plc

For immediate release

10 March 2023

Serabi Gold Plc 
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Directorate Change

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that Mr Aquiles Alegria, who has served as a Director of Serabi since July 2014, is standing down from the Board with immediate effect.

Michael Lynch-Bell, Chairman of Serabi commented:

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Aquiles for his contribution to Serabi over the past nine years and in particular the knowledge and support he has provided to our exploration teams. I am pleased that he will continue to be available to support the Company, and we wish Aquiles the very best for the future.”

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc

 

Michael Hodgson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive

Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

 

 

Clive Line

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

 

 

Email: contact@serabigold.com

 

Website: www.serabigold.com

 

 

 

Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

 

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

 

 

Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker

 

Ross Allister /

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

 

 

Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker

 

Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868

 

 

Camarco        
Financial PR

 

Gordon Poole / Emily Hall

Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

A copy of this announcement is available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

ENDS


