Directorate change

Serabi Gold plc
·3 min read
Serabi Gold plc
Serabi Gold plc

For immediate release

25 January 2023

Serabi Gold Plc 
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Directorate Changes

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Carolina Margozzini as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Mrs Margozzini will be the appointed representative of Fratelli Investments Limited (“Fratelli”) and will replace Mr Nicolas Bañados, in this capacity. Mr Bañados, who has served as a Director of Serabi since May 2013, is standing down from the Board with immediate effect

Mrs Margozzini is Principal of Private Equity & Venture Capital at Megeve Investments (“Megeve”), where she is focused on direct private equity investments in Mining and Energy within Latin America, and technology investments globally. Megeve is an investment adviser to Fratelli. She currently serves as Board Member at Haldeman Mining Company, a copper and gold producer in Chile, and at Colgener, a Colombian Energy Company. Previously, she was Head of Research and Financial Analysis at Blumar, a fishery and salmon farming company. She started her career in Investment Banking at the local branch of Citibank, where she gained experience in M&A, Equity, and Debt Capital Markets. Mrs Margozzini has a bachelor’s degree in Business and Administration with a Major in Finance from Universidad Católica de Chile.

Michael Lynch-Bell, Chairman of Serabi commented:

“I am delighted to have Carolina join the Board of Directors of the Company as Non-Executive Director and would like to express my thanks on behalf of the Board for Nicolas’ service and contribution to the Company. “

Further AIM Disclosures on Mrs Margozzini

As required under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies, further disclosures on Mrs Margozzini are as follows.

Carolina Andrea Margozzini Cecchi, aged 36, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships and/or partnerships

Past directorships and/or partnerships

Colgener S.A.

El Viajero Hostels S.A.

 

Termotasajero S.A. E.S.P.

 

 

Termotasajero Dos S.A. E.S.P.

 

 

Haldeman Mining Company S.A.

 

 

Mrs Margozzini holds no ordinary shares in the Company. Mrs Margozzini is a principal of Megeve Consulting S.A which manages the assets of Fratelli Investments Limited on a non-discretionary basis. Fratelli Investments Limited is interested in 19,318,785 ordinary shares in the Company representing 25.2% of the issued share capital.

There is no further information on Mrs Margozzini required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc

 

Michael Hodgson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive

Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

 

 

Clive Line

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

 

 

Email: contact@serabigold.com

 

Website: www.serabigold.com

 

 

 

Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

 

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

 

 

Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker

 

Ross Allister /

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

 

 

Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker

 

Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868

 

 

Camarco        
Financial PR

 

Gordon Poole / Emily Hall

Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

A copy of this announcement is available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

ENDS


