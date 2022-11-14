U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Directorate Change

Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read

Irish Continental Group plc (“the Company”) announces that John Sheehan, having served 9 years as a non-executive Director, retired as a Director of the Company with effect from 11 November 2022.

John B. McGuckian, Chairman, on behalf of the Company and the Board, thanked John for his significant and valued input over the past 9 years which has contributed greatly to the development of the Company and wishes him well for the future.

As a consequence of John Sheehan’s retirement, the following changes have been made to the Board and its Committees:

  • Lesley Williams has been appointed as Senior Independent Director;

  • Dan Clague has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee; and

  • Éimear Moloney has been appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee.

END.

Dublin

14th November 2022

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO         Tel +353 1 607 5628              Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO            Tel +353 1 607 5628              Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444              Email: press@q4pr.ie


