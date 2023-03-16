OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Directorate Change

OSB GROUP PLC today announces the appointment of Simon Walker as Chair of the Group Risk Committee; and Sarah Hedger as Chair of the Group Remuneration and People Committee with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 11 May 2023. Sarah will also become a member of the Group Nomination and Governance Committee from the same date.

The appointments will take effect following the retirement from the Board, of Graham Allatt and Mary McNamara, after nine years of service.

For and on behalf of

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphick

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Supplementary information:

There are no matters relating to the appointment of Simon Walker or Sarah Hedger that need to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13(2) to (6) of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

The appointments will be subject to regulatory approval.

