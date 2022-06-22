ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

As part of its succession planning, the Board of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Neeta Patel CBE as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2022.

Neeta is currently a non-executive director of Allianz Technology Trust PLC, a FTSE-listed investment trust that invests in quoted mid to large-cap technology companies and is a member of the advisory board at City Ventures, the entrepreneurship hub at City University London. She was the founding CEO of the Centre for Entrepreneurs, and board advisor for Tech London Advocates, and an entrepreneur mentor-in-residence at London Business School. She is also an adviser to various start-ups.

Neeta will be bringing over 35 years of experience in the technology sector to the Board, which includes scaling companies and formerly led an enterprise-wide web and technology implementation for Legal & General, ft.com - the Financial Times's online news portal - and for the British Council, the government's international education and cultural agency.

Neeta was awarded a CBE in the Queen’s Honours in October 2020 for services to entrepreneurship and technology.

Neeta will be a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees on appointment.

The Board welcomes Neeta and looks forward to working with her over the coming years.

Richard Glover

Chairman

22 June 2022



