Directorate change

PayPoint Plc

Announcement

PayPoint plc today announces that Alan Dale has informed the Board of his intention to retire from his position as Finance Director and Executive Director of the Company during 2023. The Board will now commence a search for a new Finance Director and Alan has agreed to remain in position until a successor has been found and handover completed. In order to ensure a thorough transition, Alan will continue as an employee until 31 December 2023.

Alan joined PayPoint as Head of UK Finance in 2017 and was promoted to the position of Finance Director and the plc board in 2020.

Giles Kerr, Chairman, said “On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Alan for his excellent contribution to the Company during the last five years and in particular for the role he has played as Finance Director over the past two years in the delivery of the strategic transformation currently underway, the three acquisitions and disposal of the Romanian business as well as supporting the business through Covid-19. The Board is understanding of Alan’s desire to retire after a career spanning over 40 years.

There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of Listing Rules 9.6.11(2) and 9.6.11(3).

Remuneration

Alan’s remuneration arrangements will be uploaded to the Company's corporate website in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006 at the point he steps down from the Board.

Enquiries

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive (Mobile: 07442 968960)



Finsbury

Rollo Head

James Thompson

(Telephone: 0207 251 3801)

(Email: Paypoint@finsbury.com)



