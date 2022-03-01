Directorate Change - Shell announces Executive Committee and Board change

Shell announces Executive Committee and Board change

LONDON, March 01, 2022 -- Shell plc (“Shell”) today announced the appointment of Sinead Gorman as chief financial officer (CFO), effective April 1, 2022. She will become a member of both Shell’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors. After a distinguished career of 17 years with Shell, the last five years as CFO, Jessica Uhl will step down from her role on March 31, 2022. Jessica will be available to assist Sinead and the Board with transition until June 30, 2022, after which she will leave the group.

Shell’s Chair, Sir Andrew Mackenzie said: “I am delighted to welcome Sinead to the leadership of our company She combines broad finance, trading, new business development and capital projects experience with a deep knowledge of Shell, and a strong commercial and external focus. I look forward to working with her in the execution of our strategy to accelerate Shell’s transition to a net-zero emissions energy business purposefully and profitably.”

Sinead is currently Executive Vice President, Finance in Shell’s global Upstream business. She started her career as a civil engineer before embarking on a finance career when she joined Shell in 1999. Since then, she has held several increasingly senior finance roles in all Shell’s major businesses, in Europe, North America and latterly globally. A British national, she will be based in London.

Jessica was a key architect of recent strategic changes, including the simplification of the company’s share structure and the relocation of the corporate headquarters, along with the roles of chief executive officer and chief financial officer, from The Netherlands to the UK. However, due to family circumstances a long-term relocation to the UK is not sustainable, and therefore she will step down from her role.

Sir Andrew Mackenzie said: “The Board is immensely grateful to Jessica for her tremendous contribution to the company over many years, but particularly as CFO and especially during the past two years as we successfully tackled the many challenges presented by the pandemic. She has been instrumental in strengthening Shell’s financial position, putting in place measures to secure the company’s long-term health while delivering industry leading cash flows year on year. Jessica has been an exemplary ambassador for Shell and the company’s strength today is testament to her professionalism, resolve and values-driven leadership”.

Jessica Uhl said: “It has been an immense privilege to contribute to Shell’s leadership as we sought to reposition Shell for the future. Our forward thinking on the energy transition and firm commitment to reflect our principles and values in all we do made each day meaningful. I look forward to seeing what Shell achieves, knowing that the company is in very good hands.”

About Sinead Gorman

Since joining Shell in 1999, Sinead has held various key leadership roles in Finance across the Shell value chain. She started her career in Trading, working in STASCO and the Coral Energy Joint Venture, based in Calgary and Houston. She worked in Mergers & Acquisitions and Treasury based in The Netherlands. In recent years, Sinead has held the position of Executive Vice President Finance for Projects & Technology, Integrated Gas & New Energies, and is currently the EVP Finance for Upstream.

Sinead, a British national, holds an MEng Engineering, Economics and Management from the University of Oxford, and a MSc Finance from London Business School. She is married, with two children.

About Jessica Uhl

Jessica joined Shell’s Renewables business in 2004 in a finance and business development capacity and was appointed to CFO in March 2017. Prior to her appointment to CFO, Jessica held various senior roles in Shell in the Upstream, Integrated Gas and Downstream businesses in the US, UK and the Netherlands. Jessica has been the Executive Committee sponsor of the Shell LGBTQ+ network and was recently recognised as a Global OUTstanding LGBT+ role model.

The information required to be disclosed under section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to Jessica Uhl will be available on the Group's website in due course.

