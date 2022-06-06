Directorate Changes

U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

  HHV.L

6 June 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc is pleased to announce that Megan McCracken and Busola Sodeinde have been appointed as non-executive directors with effect from 1 June 2022.

The Company has been notified that there are no details to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules in respect of Megan McCracken and Busola Sodeinde.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 20 3832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


