Directors Hail Passage of New Broadcasting Act

CNW Group
·2 min read

Directors Guild of Canada President calls C-11's requirement for global streamers to invest in original Canadian programming "the greatest step forward to modernize and strengthen Canada's broadcasting system in over 30 years"

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - DGC President Warren P. Sonoda issued the following statement on the passage of the Online Streaming Act in the House of Commons:

"On behalf of DGC Members, and creatives right across Canada, I want to applaud Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez and the Liberal government on this landmark overhaul of our Broadcasting Act – both leveling the playing field for foreign and domestic players and requiring global streamers to invest in original Canadian programming. With broad Liberal, NDP and Bloc support, Parliament has just taken the greatest step forward to modernize and strengthen Canada's broadcasting system in over 30 years. This new act will help secure the fiscal future of Canadian film & television, protect our cultural sovereignty and preserve our ability to tell each other's stories for decades to come."

"As we move ahead towards the Cabinet's policy direction to the CRTC to implement this bill, we hope the Minister will commit to filling pending vacancies at the Commission with those who represent the views of creatives and creators. Creators must have a voice in shaping the future of our own industry."

"This new Act gives the CRTC flexibility in setting investment requirements for Canadian and global players, but we do not believe that differing obligations should mean weaker obligations for these multi-billion-dollar global corporations generating enormous profits from Canadian audiences."

"In 2018, when the DGC first proposed extending rules requiring broadcasters to invest in original Canadian programming, applying those standards to global streamers, we knew this would be a long road. Five years later, we now stand at the cusp of creating a framework that could become a worldwide cultural model for ensuring diverse, original storytelling in the digital age."

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 6,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.

SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/30/c6838.html

