Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses in Europe, Middle East & Africa

IAL Consultants is pleased to announce the publication of fully updated editions of our popular regional directories of polyurethane systems houses. This complements IAL’s ongoing research into the global polyurethanes industry.

These reports provide a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses – approximately 330 companies across 46 countries in three global regions – with their full contact details systems types, product ranges, production capacity, etc. They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.



REGIONAL COVERAGE IS AS FOLLOWS: • Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) • Americas

• Asia-Pacific



INFORMATION PROVIDED FOR EACH SYSTEMS HOUSE (where available):

• Contact details

• Company profile

• Ownership

• Number of employees

• Annual turnover

• Systems applications/types

• Trade names

• System production capacity

• Distribution network

• Contact names



METHODOLOGY:

Where possible the information contained in the profiles has been gathered from the companies themselves. Where this has not been possible, a variety of public domain sources have been used, backed up by IAL’s in-depth knowledge of the global polyurethane industry and markets.

