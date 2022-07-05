U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

DirectShifts' On-demand Staffing Model helps Healthcare Facilities cut their labor costs up to 35%

·2 min read

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By leveraging its platform of +850,000 clinicians, DirectShifts builds a flexible, external float pool for its clients and partners to utilize in a per-diem capacity. To learn more about how to utilize the large pool of clinicians on our platform or become part of the clinicians pool to serve the need of the hour, please log into www.DirectShifts.com or send us an email at support@directshifts.com. With this financially sustainable model, DirectShifts creates an "Uber-like" experience for healthcare employers who can easily find pre-verified and pre-credentialed candidates at nearby locations.

An AI-driven marketplace that helps healthcare workers find their next career opportunity in the USA. Providing healthcare jobs (Full time, locum, per-diem, travel) across USA. we connect Hospitals directly with clinicians.
An AI-driven marketplace that helps healthcare workers find their next career opportunity in the USA. Providing healthcare jobs (Full time, locum, per-diem, travel) across USA. we connect Hospitals directly with clinicians.

An on-demand staffing model to help healthcare organizations cut their costs immediately while filling open roles/shifts

During COVID-19, healthcare organizations were forced to scale up their workforce, using expensive agency contract staff. Hospitals and health systems, armed with the financial means, and the backing of the Cares Act, were filling their vacancies to keep up with increasing patient demand. Now that the Cares Act has expired, many hospitals and health systems are left without the necessary staff and coverage, and are unable to afford or to compete with the higher "market" rates. These factors resulted in ballooning labor costs that are completely unsustainable.

As COVID admission rates have subsided, healthcare organizations. across the country, are now looking for new, innovative ways to cut their labor costs, while filling open roles/shifts to continuously meet patient demand. In response, DirectShifts has designed an on-demand staffing model in order to help healthcare organizations cut their costs immediately, while maintaining the flexibility to meet the ebbs and flows of patient demands.

To learn more about this service or if you're interested in getting started, please log into www.DirectShifts.com/Employer or send us an email at sales@directshifts.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/directshifts-on-demand-staffing-model-helps-healthcare-facilities-cut-their-labor-costs-up-to-35-301580294.html

SOURCE DirectShifts

