DIREXYON Technologies Appoints Didem Cataloglu as CEO, Intensifying Customer-Centric Corporate Focus

·2 min read

Cataloglu's Leadership Produced Double-Digit YOY Revenue Growth; Company Primed for Further Expansion to International Markets

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DIREXYON Technologies, a global leader in Asset Investment Planning (AIP) solutions, today announced the promotion of Didem Cataloglu as its new Chief Executive Officer. In her previous role as DIREXYON Technologies' Chief Revenue Officer, Cataloglu established a highly successful customer-centric approach that resulted in remarkable double-digit revenue gains, and now will propel the firm to further success as the company embarks on an aggressive expansion program beyond its current North American and European markets.

DIREXYON CEO Didem Cataloglu
DIREXYON CEO Didem Cataloglu

Cataloglu has focused on DIREXYON Technologies' ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences since her appointment as CRO in June 2020. Prior to joining the firm, she served as Vice President of Global Services for Nakisa, a provider of enterprise solutions for organizational design and lease management. She also served in various customer-facing executive roles throughout her career, including Vice President of Professional Services for Fresche Solutions and Director of Customer Service for Fleetmind Solutions. In each position, Cataloglu achieved measurable results—a trend she intends to continue in her new role at DIREXYON Technologies.

"Didem Cataloglu has demonstrated abilities of immense value to DIREXYON Technologies. Her acumen for seizing business opportunities, combined with her scientific mind, knack for big-picture strategies, and customer-first emphasis, will be highly beneficial in the company's next growth phase," stated Pierre Vigneault, founder and board member of DIREXYON Technologies.

DIREXYON Technologies is well known for its flagship AIP solution, which leverages advanced financial modeling and predictive analytics to optimize investment strategies for asset-intensive industries (i.e., utilities, transportation, public sector, and telecommunications).

To drive the company's expansion, Cataloglu is overseeing the implementation of a new sales and marketing team, backed by strong technology and customer service capabilities.

"From the beginning of my service at DIREXYON Technologies, I was impressed by the company's ability to render complex financial modeling in ways that are clear, accessible, and easy to deploy," noted Cataloglu. "With 'customer-centric as our motto and philosophy, we will continue to innovate with predictive analytics that yields profitable, sustainable asset life cycle strategies."

About DIREXYON Technologies
DIREXYON Technologies (Montreal, Canada) is a Canadian high-tech company founded in 2001, specialized in advanced financial modeling tools for asset-intensive industry sectors such as electric, gas and water utilities, municipalities, transportation, etc. Our customer base spans North America, Europe, and Africa. https://www.direxyon.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Melanie Swan
Next PR
direxyon@nextpr.com

DIREXYON Logo
DIREXYON Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direxyon-technologies-appoints-didem-cataloglu-as-ceo-intensifying-customer-centric-corporate-focus-301402507.html

SOURCE DIREXYON

