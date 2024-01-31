Dirt turns on new subdivision expected to bring 1,000 homes to northeast Austin

Tri Pointe Homes has broken ground on the first 112 of 358 homes it ultimately plans to build in a new subdivision in northeast Austin. Once completed in phases over time, the development, called Lagos Austin, will add 1,000 homes to the Austin market, where experts say demand for housing continues to outpace supply.

Tri Pointe, along with Ashton Woods, will be the two builders in the new subdivision, which is expected to add about 1,000 homes in northeast Austin over the next several years.

The first phase of Lagos Austin began in December, marking the official groundbreaking for the 675-acre subdivision.

Tri Pointe bought 147 acres and currently is developing lots for its first 112 homes. The builder plans to construct about 245 more homes in future phases.

Tri Pointe expects its first homes to be ready for residents around this time next year.

Sales aren't expected to start until late this year or early next year, so projected pricing is not yet available, said Chelsea Timmons, a Tri Pointe vice president.

Amid job and population growth in the five-county Austin region, ongoing demand for housing coupled with too little supply has driven prices up in recent years, housing market experts say. However, homebuyers have seen some relief since 2022 and throughout last year, when rising mortgage interest rates cooled the market down considerably and ushered in lower prices in some areas and price ranges across the Austin region.

With Lagos Austin having just broken ground, the roads for the project aren’t completed yet. However, access is planned for the intersection of FM 973 and Smithers Road, about one mile south of Lagos Elementary School.

The Lagos neighborhood will have access to major highways and toll roads including Texas 130 and U.S. 290, and to local parks, golf courses, the airport and downtown Austin.

Tri Pointe said Lagos represents an extension of the builder's strategy to build quality homes in locations with access to major transportation and employment corridors.

“The vibrance of northeast Austin has made it one of the fastest-growing areas of the city,” said Bryan Havel, division president of Tri Pointe Homes in Austin. “Tri Pointe Homes has built in multiple neighborhoods throughout the Austin metro since 2016 and Lagos Austin is our first foray into the northeast corridor where we recognized a greater need for modern housing for discerning homebuyers who have flocked to the region."

Tri Pointe’s homes will have floor plans with three to five bedrooms, and range in size from about 1,800 square feet to 3,000 square feet. Plans call for a 10-acre park and an amenity center.

Located in a high growth area, Lagos Austin will be accessible to employment centers, including Tesla’s auto manufacturing facility less than 20 miles south and downtown Austin less than 20 miles southwest.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Massive subdivision in northeast Austin, Texas bringing 1,000 homes