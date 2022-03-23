U.S. markets closed

DIRTT Announces Strategic Rebrand and Repositioning to Power Growth

DIRTT Environmental Solutions
·3 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction that empowers organizations together with construction and design leaders to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments, announces it plans to strategically rebrand and reposition the Company in late Q2.

Expanding customer needs, new market drivers and a shifting industry landscape have created a unique opportunity for DIRTT to evolve its value proposition and customer promise to better serve a broader design and build community. The changes clarify and reinforce the value of DIRTT’s construction system to adapt to new markets and target new audiences. This evolution respects the fabric of DIRTT’s DNA and the longstanding efforts of its people, and builds on a solid foundation.

The first rebrand since its inception 17 years ago, this advancement sees the Company purposefully shift its posture from being an industry disruptor to an industry enabler; empowering design and construction leaders to elevate client outcomes using industrialized construction, allowing DIRTT to play on a larger global stage. Moving forward, DIRTT will continue to bring together progressive companies with thought-leaders in strategy, design and management, to further understand, inspire and champion this sustainable method of building.

Adopting a research-based approach, the project started in 2021, interviewing clients, partners, employees, suppliers, architects, designers and general contractors, exploring perceptions, lived experiences, workflow processes and user journeys. As a result, the rebrand will include four key elements:

  • A new brand system, image and visual identity

  • A comprehensive platform of new sales tools and content

  • A new digital experience and website for DIRTT.com

  • A new go-to-market strategy that supports DIRTT as a product, system and platform

“This has been an extraordinary internal effort and I am extremely confident that this work will not only serve as an important catalyst for change, but one that will propel us and our partners into 2022 and beyond. Rebranding and repositioning provides our organization and selling channel with an advanced platform to achieve our objectives and empower customer success,” said Jennifer Warawa, Chief Commercial Officer.

“We have been a proud DIRTT partner for the past 15 years and have witnessed DIRTT’s evolution to become the industry leading interior construction system that it is today,” says Jim Herr, President, Parron Hall. “The clarity and focus of its rebranding strongly positions us and our customers to create even more inspiring and innovative interior environments as we move forward.”

DIRTT expects to communicate when the formal changes take effect.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes.

Headquartered in the US and Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

For more information, contact
Claire Poole
Media Relations, DIRTT
403.473.5008
cpoole@dirtt.com


