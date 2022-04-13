U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,446.59
    +49.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.59
    +344.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,643.59
    +272.02 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.71
    -0.54 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.60
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0114 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6400
    +0.2520 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,192.75
    +1,489.99 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.23
    +22.59 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

DIRTT’s Dallas Experience Center wins CoreNet Collaborative Excellence Award

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DRTT
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction that empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments, accepts CoreNet Global – North Texas Chapter’s top honor, winning the CRE Collaborative Excellence award.

The Collaborative Excellence Award recognizes extraordinary synergies between corporate real estate and industry service providers who partner in the delivery of a remarkable project. DIRTT’s US headquarters in Dallas received recognition for:

  • Using innovative solutions for complex projects.

  • Advanced approaches and practices to enhance the delivery of corporate real estate services.

  • Demonstrating commitment to all aspects of partnership, collaboration, and transparency.

This is DIRTT’s largest (14,000 square feet) and most comprehensive experience center, showcasing a wide range of resilient solutions that foster greater collaboration between people and teams while seamlessly integrating technology.

Tori Cnudde, DIRTT’s Internal Design Lead, says, “DIRTT’s award-winning client experience center was intentionally designed and built to showcase an integrated, usable built environment that allows individuals to connect with the space, and each other, on every level.”

Designed in partnership with leading global architectural firm Gensler, this space reflects the complete design freedom architects can expect while designing with DIRTT and is the blueprint for development of future client experience centers in North America.

“Gensler is honored to be recognized by CoreNet North Texas for our collaborative effort on the new DIRTT Experience Center,” says Lillian Giering, Design Manager, Principal. “In partnership with DIRTT, we were able to prioritize form and function, style and substance in a center that displays the widest range of possibilities for what can be built."

In addition to DIRTT and Gensler, the project team included: Abstract Construction, JLL, WRG, Brytesight, Electralink, IAS, Schmidt & Stacy, Ponce-Fuess as well as award nominator and local DIRTT partner, GL Seaman.

Located in the heart of Legacy West in Plano, Texas, the Company’s US headquarters are strategically situated alongside a growing number of multi-national companies, including commercial real estate firms and general contractors also headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The location expands DIRTT’s reach and improves its ability to serve clients and partners across the country.

The client experience center in Dallas welcomes visitors by appointment. To book a tour of the space please email, clientexperience@dirtt.com.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes.

Headquartered in the US and Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

For more information, contact
Claire Poole
Media Relations, DIRTT
403.473.5008
cpoole@dirtt.com


Recommended Stories

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Alleghany shareholder sues to block $11.6 billion Berkshire buyout over lack of disclosures

    Alleghany Corp, which agreed last month to be acquired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was sued on Wednesday by a shareholder who accused the insurance company of making inadequate and misleading disclosures about the $11.6 billion takeover. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Shiva Stein said Alleghany failed in a proxy statement to adequately explain the financial basis for the "fairness opinion" issued by its bankers at Goldman Sachs, which assessed whether the deal was fair to shareholders. Absent additional disclosures, "plaintiff will be unable to make a fully-informed decision regarding whether to vote in favor of the proposed transaction, and she is thus threatened with irreparable harm," the complaint said.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Sub

  • Zoom is transforming its platform as hybrid work becomes permanent

    As Zoom Video Communications Inc. Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg sees it, the hybrid work model is here to stay --- which means Zoom needs to constantly change the way it looks to customers.

  • Electric vehicles: VinFast exec details U.S. factory plans, battery recycling, and new models

    VinFast Deputy CEO of Global Sales Emmanuel Bret joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss plans for the company’s U.S. factory, battery recycling, new models, and the outlook for electric vehicles.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Chipmakers Argue Inventory Build-Up Signals Increased Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The accumulation of inventory by chipmakers has usually been a sign of impending doom for the industry. As companies raced to meet demand that built up during the pandemic, they amassed a huge stockpile of chips.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeCalifor

  • ISS says Wells Fargo pay reforms insufficient to justify support

    Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Tuesday recommended investors cast proxy votes against the pay of Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charles Scharf and other leaders, citing concerns about the discretion used to award the pay and lack of disclosures. In a report provided by a representative, ISS also backed a call for a report on racial equity at the big California-based bank but supported all company director nominees and recommended votes "against" a shareholder proposal that would sharply curtail lending for fossil fuel projects. CEO Scharf received total compensation of $21.4 million in 2021, up from $20.4 million in 2020, according to Wells Fargo's proxy statement.

  • Antares Pharma to be acquired by Halozyme in $960M deal

    Antares, which was originally founded in Exton, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products using its advanced drug delivery systems.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • Burger King's Newest Menu Item Takes Aim at Wendy's

    Restaurant Brands International's Burger King has always had cheap items on its menu, but as fast food brands well know, marketing is everything when it comes to good strategy. What Is Burger King's New Value Meal? It originally appeared on Burger King's menu back in December of 2021, but quietly vanished a few months later.

  • How to thrive in retirement

    A comprehensive successful retirement plan needs to include concrete plans and strategies for several nonfinancial aspects.

  • Markets check: Stocks head higher as earnings season kicks off

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, banking stocks like JPMorgan, and the airline industry.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Shiba Inu Rallies by 35% As Robinhood Adds SHIB, SOL, COMP & MATIC

    The crypto service provider made a massive dent in the market today as it announced the addition of these four cryptocurrencies.