DIRTT highlights how its construction solutions support healthcare systems

DIRTT Environmental Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As healthcare organizations evolve, DIRTT Environmental Solutions (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), has highlighted how its high-performing, adaptable, interior environments create healthcare spaces that maximize efficiencies across heath care systems.



The pandemic has opened new ways of thinking about delivering healthcare that will endure long after COVID-19. According to a recent survey by Mortenson, 40% of healthcare professionals said facility investments are anticipated to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels with that same amount stating their plans to invest more in facilities over the next year and a half - the biggest planned investment being revamping traditional hospitals (71%).

“This intelligence reflects what we hear from our clients and partners,” says interim chief executive officer Todd Lillibridge. “The need to scale on-demand is the primary requirement healthcare systems have right now and it’s why we believe DIRTT’s comprehensive approach to building healthcare spaces remains so relevant.” Lillibridge goes on to say, “Healthcare systems must be designed primarily with ultimate resiliency in mind – spaces can no longer just meet a single programmatic requirement, they have to meet current needs and be adaptable, so they positively impact long-term capital.”

DIRTT’s innovative construction solutions combine DfM (Design for Manufacturing) with DfD (Design for Disassembly). This approach is an integral part of lean and efficient project delivery and is fundamental to achieve predictable outcomes eliminating redundant design, budget, construction, and ongoing facility management efforts.

Jennifer Warawa, DIRTT’s chief commercial officer reiterates the value of this approach. “At DIRTT, we believe the best construction outcomes are generated when clients include us as part of a multi-disciplinary team to develop flexible, scalable, and repeatable healthcare solutions – giving clients the ultimate in cost control and predictability.”

Story continues

DIRTT’s assemblies are manufactured with high quality, sustainable materials, conforming to the emission standards associated with the SCS Indoor Advantage Gold certification. Developing healthcare spaces with low emitting materials and fewer harmful chemicals encourages wellness for all patients.

DIRTT strengthens healthcare client roster

From clinics to patient rooms, DIRTT’s construction solutions can be applied across any health system. The Company continues to add clients.

In Texas

A large clinical practice in Houston selected DIRTT to build out more than 50,000 square feet of their new premier location, bringing together a variety of specialists in one location. DIRTT’s construction solutions (walls, doors, casework, and electrical including X-ray and specialty rooms) enabled the practice to meet their accelerated timeline, occupying their space three to five months ahead of conventional schedules.

In collaboration with DIRTT, the client also developed their standardized room design to support the specialties in the space. These specifications are now being used as a platform to build future spaces. The client recognized DIRTT’s speed to market and ability to design and build patient spaces, exceeding expectations and creating exceptional patient experiences.

In Pennsylvania

A large healthcare system in Philadelphia recently selected DIRTT to complete eight floors - 71,600 square feet - of DIRTT multi-trade prefab construction, for their Specialty Care Pavilion. Delivering an accelerated construction schedule, minimal waste production on site, and ease of maintenance, DIRTT will build out 454 rooms, including exam rooms, patient washrooms, and team rooms. Having worked with the Company in the past, the client recognized DIRTT was the only solution to create a space that was innovative and adaptive and could be tailored to the needs of patients and team members. Building with DIRTT, the Specialty Care Pavilion can expect to see a reduction in construction schedule, enabling speed to market, early occupancy, and speed to revenue.

In New York

DIRTT continues to work within the ambulatory care construction market with a major New York City healthcare institution on the west side of Manhattan. Consisting of nine floors of DIRTT’s multi-trade prefabricated modular assemblies (including walls, doors, casework, and electrical), the Company will support the construction of exam rooms with a 50 STC rating, to meet FGI Guidelines, clinical workspaces, and ancillary support spaces. By utilizing DIRTT’s construction system, the client can expect to benefit from increased speed of the overall construction schedule and secure a resilient solution for future adaptability.

DIRTT’s applied headwalls

Designed and built to reduce the impact on initial capital cost and construction schedule, DIRTT’s applied headwalls can also reduce operating costs and revenue loss due to room down-days.

While extremely efficient and able to easily adapt to change, the applied headwall can be scaled to extend cost, time, and coordination benefits to an entire facility. When fully deployed in a hospital, the result is a resilient building with sustainable behaviors that meet current needs and can adapt to an unknown future while having a positive impact on the long-term capital plan.

Chris Burke, director, DIRTT Healthcare, affirms the client benefit of a modular approach to headwalls is immediate. “DIRTT’s applied headwalls arrive with factory installed components ready for installation and connection to building services. This reduces scope of work for multiple trades impacting material and labor costs, increasing coordination, reducing risk, and providing supply chain, schedule, and cost certainty.”

DIRTT's applied headwall consists of a UL listed assembly with factory-installed UL listed plug and play modular components, and removable finish panels that enables an acuity adaptable headwall solution.

DIRTT has worked with over 1,500 healthcare clients and has completed over 2,800 healthcare projects. From isolation rooms to urgent care facilities, DIRTT supports all healthcare space needs, improving safety, decreasing construction timelines, and building future-ready spaces.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes.

Headquartered in the US and Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by such terms as “plans”, “anticipated”, “believe”, and “will”. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company’s estimates, beliefs and assumptions, may prove to be incorrect. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations, business and financial results, and other factors discussed under “Risks Factors” in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC and applicable securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada on February 23, 2022, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release.

CONTACT: For more information, contact Claire Poole Media Relations, DIRTT 403.473.5008 cpoole@dirtt.com



