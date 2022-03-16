U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,251.00
    -11.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,482.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,426.75
    -25.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.80
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.28
    +0.84 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.60
    -6.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0966
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3052
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2860
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,364.10
    +410.95 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.66
    +17.39 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,685.71
    +339.23 (+1.34%)
     

DIRTT Provides an Update on Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and 22NW

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DRTT
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, today announced updates regarding its annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on April 26, 2022 (the “Meeting”) and 22NW Fund, LP (“22NW”).

DIRTT Remains Committed to Having Shareholders Exercise their Voting Rights at the Meeting

As announced in the Company’s December 7, 2021 press release, after careful deliberation, and with the interests of all shareholders of the Company in mind, the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) determined the date of the Meeting based on the several factors outlined in such press release and consistent with the proper exercise of its fiduciary duty. The Board remains committed to holding the Meeting on April 26, 2022 (the “Meeting Date”), yet on March 11, 2022, counsel to 22NW sent a letter to counsel to the Company (the “March 11 Letter”) requesting confirmation that the Board will not seek to adjourn the Meeting. In the March 11 Letter, 22NW indicated that it intended to initiate legal action if such confirmation was not promptly received. The March 11 Letter did not mention that 22NW would, within a period of less than three hours, supplement its November 17, 2021 requisition (the “Requisition”) by providing notice to the Company that it would seek to nominate 7 rather than 6 persons to the Board. Despite the March 11 Letter and 22NW’s subsequent supplement to its Requisition, the Company does not intend to change the Meeting Date.

22NW’s March 4, 2022 Press Release

In its March 4, 2022 press release, 22NW claimed that the Alberta Securities Commission (the “ASC”) had “dismissed all claims against 22NW”. On March 4, 2022, the ASC rendered its decision, concluding that the respondents in such proceedings were not acting jointly or in concert, and declined to grant any of the relief sought by the Company. However, the ASC found 22NW’s 29-day late filing to be an ordinary course compliance issue under the alternative monthly reporting regime designed to protect minority shareholders, but the ASC declined to determine whether 22NW had also made an incorrect alternative monthly report. The ASC held that no remedy against 22NW was warranted since the disclosure 22NW was otherwise required to make under the applicable securities laws had subsequently been made. The ASC observed that the delinquent or inaccurate filings were not properly the subject of enforcement orders under its public interest jurisdiction. Accordingly, the Company stands by its statement that 22NW breached securities laws and continues to believe this is an important factor for shareholders to consider in voting at the Meeting.

In making its ruling, the ASC Panel noted orally that it believed the application by the Company was ill-conceived and an imprudent use of DIRTT’s resources. The Company respectfully disagrees with the ASC’s decision not to impose consequences on 22NW for the late filing and respectfully disagrees about the characterization of DIRTT’s application.

Does 22NW Have a Plan?

We cannot read the minds of 22NW and its principal, Mr. English, so we cannot say what their true motivations are in seeking to replace all of the Board. Since the Requisition was issued, we have repeatedly noted that it appears that 22NW and its principal, Mr. English, have no new plan for the Company. If 22NW and Mr. English have a new plan, they have neither provided it to the Company nor made it publicly available for shareholders. Where is the plan?

Amendment of March 7 Press Release

This press release supplements and amends the Company’s March 7, 2022 press release.

Important Additional Information Regarding Proxy Solicitation

DIRTT intends to file a definitive proxy statement (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”) with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the Meeting. DIRTT, its directors and certain of its executive officers will be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in respect of the Meeting. Information regarding the names of DIRTT’s directors and executive officers and their respective interests in DIRTT by security holdings or otherwise is set forth in DIRTT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and DIRTT’s proxy statement for the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on March 26, 2021. To the extent holdings of such participants in DIRTT’s securities are not reported, or have changed since the amounts described, in DIRTT’s proxy statement for the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, such changes have been reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Details concerning the nominees of DIRTT’s Board for election at the Meeting will be included in the Definitive Proxy Statement and accompanying BLUE proxy card. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC, INCLUDING THE COMPANY’S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, ACCOMPANYING BLUE PROXY CARD AND ANY SUPPLEMENTS THERETO WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain a copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement and other relevant documents filed by DIRTT free of charge from the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. DIRTT’s shareholders will also be able to obtain, without charge, a copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement and other relevant filed documents by directing a request by mail to DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., 7303 30th Street S.E., Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2C 1N6 or at ir@dirtt.com or from the investor relations section of DIRTT’s website, ww.dirtt.com/investors.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by such terms as “plans”, “anticipated”, “believe”, and “will”. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company’s estimates, beliefs and assumptions, may prove to be incorrect. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations, business and financial results, and other factors discussed under “Risks Factors” in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC and applicable securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada on February 23, 2022, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule, and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner, and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, AZ, Savannah, GA, Rock Hill, SC, and Calgary, AB. The Company works with distribution partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

CONTACT: Contact Information For further information, please contact: Media: Hyunjoo Kim Director, Communications, Marketing & Digital Strategy Kingsdale Advisors Phone: 416-867-2357 Email: hkim@kingsdaleadvisors.com Investors: Kim MacEachern Investor Relations, DIRTT 403-618-4539


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Is Apple stock a great buy on weakness?

    Here's why one asset manager is buying Apple on weakness.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • AT&T Names Samuel Di Piazza Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery

    Samuel Di Piazza Jr. will serve as the chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery following the close of the deal to combine the two media companies, AT&T announced. Di Piazza, previously global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002 until his retirement in 2009, spent 36 years working at PwC. He was among the seven board members of […]

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today

    Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off. Historically, the semiconductor industry has been known to be cyclical.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineThe cheapest Model

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.