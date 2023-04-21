A dirty toaster could catch fire. Here's how to clean it.

Almost everyone enjoys a nice slice of toast. Whether for breakfast, an accompaniment to lunch or dinner, or even just as a snack, you can't beat a crispy piece of toast. And since the invention of the electric toaster back in 1906, there couldn't be a more convenient food. But toasters accumulate crumbs—lots of them. And the sour smell of burning breadcrumbs is not only unpleasant, but it can also create a fire hazard. The heating element of a toaster heats up to more than 1000 degrees Fahrenheit. And while all toasters have fire-safety features, you can do your part to reduce the fire risk by keeping your toaster clean. Follow along with the video for some handy cleaning tips.

How to easily clean your dirty toaster

It's advisable to keep it unplugged when not in use, but if it's plugged in, unplug it.

Remove and clean out the toaster's crumb tray after each use.

Wipe down with a cloth and replace.

Occasionally, turn the toaster upside down and shake out the crumbs into the trash.

Brush off the inside of the toaster with a toothbrush, avoiding the heating elements.

Wipe down the outside of the toaster, then plug it back in when you're ready to use it.

How to stop a toaster fire

If, despite all your best efforts, your toaster does catch fire, how are you supposed to put it out?

Unplug your toaster. Electricity is the primary heat source, so remove the plug from the wall.

Smother the fire to deprive it of oxygen. That can involve covering it with a fire blanket or a large wet towel, using a fire extinguisher (you have one handy in your kitchen, right?), or dousing the flames with large amounts of baking soda or salt.

If the blaze can't be controlled or escalates, leave the house and call the fire service.

Once a toaster has caught fire, throw it away as soon as it's cooled down. Even if the damage looks cosmetic on the outside, the inner components may be burned out, and it's way too dangerous to take a chance.

According to American Home Shield, toasters can last for up to eight years if properly maintained. So, if you want to extend the life of your toaster and ensure it's safe, keep it clean.

