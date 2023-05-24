Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Shareholders might have noticed that Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited (JSE:DCP) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.0% to R22.95 in the past week. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of R33b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 7.0% to hit R1.16 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

View our latest analysis for Dis-Chem Pharmacies

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Dis-Chem Pharmacies are now predicting revenues of R35.3b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 8.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 7.8% to R1.25. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of R35.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of R1.31 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The average price target fell 7.8% to R26.63, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Dis-Chem Pharmacies analyst has a price target of R32.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at R24.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Dis-Chem Pharmacies' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 8.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 8.4% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Dis-Chem Pharmacies' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Dis-Chem Pharmacies. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Dis-Chem Pharmacies' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Dis-Chem Pharmacies analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of Dis-Chem Pharmacies' balance sheet, and whether we think Dis-Chem Pharmacies is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here