Dis-Chem Taps ciValue to power omnichannel personalization

·3 min read

The leading retail pharmacy chain has chosen ciValue's real-time omnichannel personalisation solution to increase customer engagements

MIDRAND, South Africa and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dis-Chem has selected ciValue, the market leading personalisation & brand collaboration platform to develop its customer-focused personalisation programme. With a unique solution to achieve personal customer engagements at scale, across channels and in real-time, grow wallet share and increase the impact of its joint marketing activities with its brands' partners, the leading retail pharmacy chain emphasises its commitment to customer-centricity and to scale its efforts to deliver on its "Pharmacy First" approach.

"Leveraging our well-entrenched Benefit Card loyalty program, ciValue's personalisation and retail media intelligence solution will serve as an extension of our customer engagement efforts, helping us scale our initiatives and meet our customers with the individualised offers they need, at the right time and on the right channels," said Saul Saltzman, Executive Director, Dis-Chem. "We chose ciValue's because of the company's proven experience in scaling personalisation programmes and increasing share of wallets for retailers and their participating brand partners. The ciValue personalisation solution and AI-powered personalisation engine ensure a right fit for Dis-Chem."

"Dis-Chem is an innovative retail pharmacy, and we're excited to help the company scale its customer-centric omnichannel personalisation and retail media programme" said Beni Basel, CEO and Founder, ciValue. "We believe that by leveraging AI to build the best offer bank and to automate offer management with dedicated mechanisms, Dis-Chem will be able to expand and scale its ability to power engagements across its media channels and deliver benefits for its customers, its brand partners, and its business."

Since 2014, ciValue has leveraged AI to create a win-win-win retail world. ciValue's SaaS, product-first approach delivers a self-serve solution to marketing, merchandising, retail media and brands managers, and will help Dis-Chem and its brand partners deliver improved value for its customers.

About Dis-Chem

With a footprint of over 200 stores across the country, JSE-listed Dis-Chem, known as pharmacists who care, is positioned as South Africa's first choice in pharmacies since 1978. It increasingly prioritises its primary healthcare mandate by increasing its focus on the provision of healthcare access to broader segments of the population. Its nationwide stores consist of linked dispensaries, family clinics, wound-care clinics and comprehensive self-medication centres.

The company is a leading specialist in beauty, fragrance and cosmetics; health food, nutrition, baby food, baby clothing and products; sport supplements, health and well-being; along with expert in-store advice from teams of pharmacists and nutritionists. It is playing a pivotal role in supporting government with the national Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Contact: Collette McRobert - collette@ggisa.com, 084 555 0595

About ciValue

ciValue is the customer value management company. It offers a self-serve solution to gain insights into what consumers want, align retailers and their brands partners, execute personalized offers across physical and digital channels, and serve ads that consumers want to engage with.

Already globally serving retailers from Grocery, Drug & Specialty verticals, the dedicated apps and activations delivered by the solution, help retailers and brands achieve new revenue streams, sales growth, and increase share of wallet through customer-centric merchandising and marketing.

www.civalue.com

Contact: Lee Braunstain - lee@civalue.com, +972 (0) 4 6067772

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dis-chem-taps-civalue-to-power-omnichannel-personalization-301484637.html

SOURCE ciValue

