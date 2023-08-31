Will DISA (Catalist:532) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether DISA (Catalist:532) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does DISA Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2023, DISA had cash of S$1.7m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through S$1.1m. Therefore, from June 2023 it had roughly 18 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is DISA Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that DISA is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 17% in the last year. It's even more troubling to see that operating revenue fell 55% during the period. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how DISA has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Easily Can DISA Raise Cash?

Since DISA can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

DISA's cash burn of S$1.1m is about 3.7% of its S$30m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About DISA's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of DISA's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about DISA's situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 2 warning signs for DISA (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

