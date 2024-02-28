Disagreement arises during contract negotiations update at Bemidji school board meeting

Feb. 27—BEMIDJI — Community members and stakeholders from the Bemidji Education Association once again packed the district office board room during Monday's

Bemidji Area Schools

Board of Education meeting.

For several months, educators and their supporters have rallied outside the district office on behalf of a contract that includes cost of living adjustments, health insurance contributions and other terms in the interest of greater support for teachers.

In the board room, attendees continued sporting signs that stated "We are worth it." Another sign detailed "Unable (not unwilling) to accept the district's proposal."

On Monday, a majority of 10 public participants spoke in support of greater contractual support and detailed their respective struggles with the cost of living increases due to inflation. Several participants spoke on the need for multiple jobs to make ends meet while others use side income to pay for their own classroom activities.

Though no agreement has been reached as of February, the negotiation process has been ongoing since May 2023. A point of contention arose at the end of the meeting as District Human Resources Director Jordan Hickman provided an update on the process.

From May 10 to Aug. 31, 2023, Bemidji Area Schools met with the BEA's negotiations team on seven occasions.

During the seventh meeting in August, Hickman said the district's negotiations team made a proposal to BEA's negotiations team.

"The offer for settlement was made by the district as a good faith effort to present a proposal that could be presented to the membership and implemented within the first month of the new school year," Hickman said. "The offer for settlement was rejected by the negotiations council and was not presented to the membership for their consideration."

Hickman said there was mutual agreement at an eighth meeting on Oct. 2 to file for contract mediation.

"At this point in time, we have concluded three mediation sessions on Nov. 16, Dec. 19 and Jan. 30," Hickman said. "Contract negotiations between Bemidji Area Schools and the BEA have been conducted under the interest-based collective bargaining model for over a decade. The interest-based model allows parties to identify issues and work toward solutions as an alternative to traditional bargaining."

Hickman noted that all parties requested a mediator from the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services to guide the process of negotiating the 2023-2025 contract term.

The team discussed 17 issues and resolved or agreed to set aside 13 issues. The remaining four included base salary adjustment, new teacher salary, district match for retirement and extracurricular salaries.

During the Jan. 30 mediation session, the mediator provided district negotiators with a proposed settlement from BEA's negotiations team, Hickman explained.

"After reviewing and determining that the proposal was within the parameters that had been established by the school board, district negotiators advised (the mediator) that the district would accept the BEA team's proposal," he said, "and understood that the proposed contract would be presented by all parties with recommendation for approval."

He added that the BEA's negotiations team notified the district that it would accept the tentative agreement and present it to BEA members who would vote on the matter on Feb. 16.

"During that time period between the Jan. 30 mediation session and the scheduled membership vote, the district received reports that (BEA) members were being provided with misinformation and encouraged to vote 'no' on the tentative agreement," Hickman said.

This statement was met with a couple of interruptions from the crowd that had thinned out after public participation concluded. One audience member interjected "No!" as a smattering of others voiced "That's a lie," "You can't say that" and "Ridiculous."

Hickman concluded his report, "The vote was in fact 'no' and we're now in the process of determining our next steps to move forward in this negotiation."

Following adjournment, the BEA's negotiation team lead Andrew Dahlby expressed frustration regarding Hickman's report and stated BEA's negotiators never agreed to recommend the tentative agreement.

"I stood in front of 120 people and said 'Here is the offer,'" Dahlby detailed. "At some point, every single member — all 358 of us — put our goggles on and said 'Does this (agreement) work for me?' And that's the power of voting.

"We voted that this doesn't work. This doesn't meet what everybody in our group is looking for. What he said up there is not the whole truth. I don't even know if it's half the truth."

Kathy Pfannenstein, who serves on the BEA's executive team, mentioned that any attempt to sway a BEA member's vote would go against the group's identity.

"When Jordan said we brought it back and told our people to vote 'no,' that was not true," Pfannenstein said. "None of us did that and we wouldn't."

With acting chair Ann Long Voelkner absent from Monday's meeting, vice chair Jenny Frenzel filled in to lead the meeting.

Because the entire board wasn't present, it did not take action or have any discussion on electing a board chair, which

has been met with a stalemate since a Jan. 22 work session.

At a Feb. 8 work session,

the board committed to elect a chair only if the whole board was in attendance.

In other business, the board unanimously approved Big Idea Learning's "Math and You" as K-5 mathematics curriculum, which was presented to the District Curriculum Advisory Committee and became open to the public in early February.

K-5 math teachers reviewed several different curriculums throughout 2022-2024 to review resources, align their curriculum to upcoming math standards and pilot the curriculum.

Superintendent Jeremy Olson also presented class sizes that exceed recommended guidelines per school board policy.

Four classes at Bemidji High School exceed enrollment guidelines by one student each. No class sizes exceed guidelines at the elementary level or at Bemidji Middle School.

The full meeting can be viewed on the

Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18, in the district board room.