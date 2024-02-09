Some disagreement over new officer

Feb. 9—ASHLAND — Thursday's Ashland city commission meeting was moving right along until commissioner Cheryl Spriggs pumped the brakes during an old-business item pertaining to parking enforcement.

Spriggs voiced some apprehension regarding the same topic during the first reading in January.

Commissioners Josh Blanton and Marty Gute voted in favor of adding a public service officer to the Ashland Police Department. The person in the position will make $63,304 (salary and benefits) a year. Spriggs opposed. Mayor Matt Perkins and commissioner Amanda Clark were absent on Thursday.

"I'm not averse to hiring a police officer, but we can't keep adding to the payroll with it not being budgeted," Spriggs said. "I just prefer to move this to when we have our budget talks."

Blanton explained why he is a proponent of the position. He said even before — and likely after — the current streetscape project got under way along Winchester Avenue, "a huge problem is the cars."

"A lot of times it's employees of places downtown, to be honest," Blanton said in reference to parked vehicles for long periods of time. "They stay there all day. It's one of the reasons we've seen a lot of requests for 15-minute zones and things like that.

"We have parking downtown, but not if people are in them all day and night, so it's very important to have that parking enforcement," he added. "This officer would obviously be critical in having that enforcement. I do think this one is critical for the project downtown."

"Mr. Mayor Pro Tem, with all due respect, you're arguing for this position; I'm not arguing against the position," Spriggs said.

Spriggs said she is hesitant to approve a second public service officer with similar duties.

"We already have a person for this job who is in this job," she said. "... This has been an age-old problem. Our downtown is not 20 blocks. It's small. One has to question the need for two."

Blanton asked City Manager Mike Graese to reiterate the need for the position.

Graese said the city is in the process of finalizing rates for the T2 systems that will be installed. T2 is essentially a parking management system for permits, enforcement, pay stations and more.

"T2 are the kiosks and the QR code system that'll be utilized to enforce parking downtown," Graese said.

The position won't be hired immediately as it will likely take a couple months to fill it, according to the city manager.

Graese could not recall all of Chief Todd Kelley's needs for the position.

Kelley was absent on Thursday, but he did provide his reasons in the last commission meeting in January.

"This person is part of a plan that we're not just talking about a compartmentalized area between 13th and 18th (Streets)," Kelley said on Jan. 25. "We're charged with other areas from Front Street to Hilton Avenue and all the way from 13th to 22nd Street, along with the South Ashland business area. There's residential parking that we've not been able to do over the past few years with only having one person."

Kelley also mentioned "expanding to traffic control in our downtown area" — indicating it's more than just parking enforcement.

Graese said Thursday that the person won't just be in a vehicle — as Spriggs thought — but that the officer would be on foot due to reverse-angled parking and some monitoring in the parking garage.

"Well, that parking garage is a whole other ball game," Spriggs said.

Blanton asked "all in favor," and then paused.

Spriggs made sure she would get her vote in.

"Those opposed?" she said. "... I'm opposed."

Other notable items from Thursday's meeting:

—Kentucky People's Union maintained a presence in commission meetings as member Sean Farrington approached the dais during Public Participation. Farrington said KPU's stance on enforcing a public rental registry is often misconstrued as the group having a vendetta against landlords. He said that is untrue, and that he's had fantastic landlords in the past. "Our suggestions aren't radical," he said.

Farrington invited commissioners and members of the public to a KPU community breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church.

—The commission approved a $457,010 contract between the city and Linebach Funkhouser, Inc., for various professional environmental and engineering services associated with the community-wide Brownfield Assessment Grant provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The remaining $42,990 of the grant money can be used by city personnel for administration costs.

—They approved two contracts with Service Pump & Supply — one for $65,704 (funded by utility fund revenues) for the raw water intake pump removal and spare reinstallation for the Department of Utilities; and another for $42,390 for repair of the vac truck for the utilities department.

—During commissioner comments, Gute noted the opening of the Ashland Area YMCA's opening of its new women's health center. He said he was tasked with giving a history lesson for the ribbon cutting, so he spoke about the old Y — which was torn down in the 1970s — being where the Ashland Bob Evans is located. It was in a two-story house.

"After a good workout, you could go on the porch and take a smoke," Gute said. "And you could have biscuits and gravy upstairs at the restaurant. Fitness has come a long way since then."

