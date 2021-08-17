Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market: Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. Emerge as Dominant Market Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market is set to grow by USD 40.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 44.65% during 2021-2025, according to this report. The report identifies and provides a detailed analysis of the market participants in dominant positions including Amazon.com Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Dell Technologies Inc. (US), and International Business Machines Corp. (US).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download PDF Sample Right Here!

Various factors such as growing improvements in manageability and protection, increasing adoption of cloud-based disaster recovery solutions, and rising need to meet RTO and RPO objectives of enterprises will offer immense growth opportunities for market growth. In addition, the surging adoption of AI for disaster recovery and deployment of DRaaS by enterprises to reduce the need for secondary data centers will further lead the market to flourish during the forecast period. However, the availability of open-source disaster recovery tools is one of the primary factors anticipated to limit the market's growth during the next few years.

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Download a FREE

Sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43407

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the other major vendors of the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market in IT Consulting & Other Services include iland Internet Solutions, Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Oracle Corp., and Sungard Availability Services LP.

To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Story continues

The report also covers the following areas:

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market size

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market trends

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market industry analysis

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market by Operator Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist disaster recovery-as-a- service (DRaaS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

iland Internet Solutions

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NTT Communications Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Sungard Availability Services LP

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draas-market-amazoncom-inc-broadcom-inc-and-cisco-systems-inc-emerge-as-dominant-market-players--technavio-301355303.html

SOURCE Technavio