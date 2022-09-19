Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market to Record a CAGR of 44.36%, Improvements in Manageability and Protection to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market by Deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 57.76 bn. To get the CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The improvements in manageability and protection are driving the growth of the market. DRaaS helps in maintaining the continuity of business operations in case of an outage. The security and visibility of networks and servers can be improved with the help of a web-based control panel, which provides real-time activity and system health monitoring and reporting. DRaaS solutions also offer full control and support for manual and automatic failure. In addition, they provide customer information on the state of health of the entire IT estate. Small and medium-sized enterprises require an extra data center. They should also have enough budget to afford a secondary hot site for managing backup in critical situations. Therefore, DRaaS enables businesses to focus on their core competencies, which supports the growth of the market.

Market Challenge: The availability of open-source disaster recovery tools will challenge the growth of the market. Such tools can help in setting up a single master backup server to multiple backup hosts over the network. In addition, open-source solutions can be downloaded and run on all platforms. Such solutions are growing in popularity, especially in developing countries such as China and India. On-premises and cloud-based recovery backup solutions are expensive for most small-scale companies. Hence, they prefer open-source disaster recovery tools. Hence, the growing popularity of open-source disaster recovery tools will hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market report is segmented by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market in North America.

Vendor Landscape

The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of a few large players. The key players hold a major share of the market. However, new entrants are trying to establish their foothold in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned

11 11 Systems Inc.

2nd Watch Inc.

Acronis International GmbH

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Commvault Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

InterVision Systems LLC

IPC Systems Inc.

Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Recovery Point System Inc.

TierPoint LLC

VMware Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 44.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 57.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 41.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 11 11 Systems Inc., 2nd Watch Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., InterVision Systems LLC, IPC Systems Inc., Liberty Latin America Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Recovery Point System Inc., TierPoint LLC, VMware Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

