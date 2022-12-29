U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,849.28
    +66.06 (+1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,220.80
    +345.09 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,478.09
    +264.80 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.25
    +44.23 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.48
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    -5.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0770
    -1.2580 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,635.54
    +93.02 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.05
    +0.27 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Disc Medicine Announces Completion of Merger with Gemini Therapeutics

Disc Medicine Inc
·7 min read

  • The combined company will operate as Disc Medicine and will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “IRON”

  • Approximately $175 million of cash and cash equivalents to provide operating runway into 2025

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (“Disc”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that its previously-announced merger with Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (“Gemini”) closed on December 29, 2022, following the approval of Gemini shareholders. The combined company, focused on advancing Disc’s pipeline of hematology programs, will operate under the name Disc Medicine, Inc. and its shares will commence trading on a 1-10 reverse split adjusted basis effective with the open of business on December 30, 2022 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol IRON.

Concurrent with the closing of the merger, Disc completed a financing of $53.5 million from a syndicate of healthcare investors led by Access Biotechnology and including OrbiMed, Atlas Venture, 5AM Ventures, Novo Holdings A/S, Arix Bioscience, Rock Springs Capital, and Janus Henderson Investors. The projected cash and cash equivalents as of the close of the business combination are expected to be approximately $175 million, providing operating runway into 2025.

“The completion of this merger and concurrent financing marks a transformative moment in Disc’s growth and ensures we are well-positioned to advance our portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates through key development milestones,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Disc. “We’re excited to enter the new year with multiple programs already in the clinic, a robust development pipeline and the financial strength from this merger. We look forward to maintaining this momentum and reporting on interim data read-outs from several patient studies in 2023.”

The combined company will be led by John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., the current CEO and president of Disc, and other members of the Disc management team. Disc will focus on advancing its development pipeline of investigational product candidates for hematologic diseases, including:

  • The ongoing phase 2 BEACON and AURORA clinical trials of bitopertin, an investigational, orally administered inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) that modulates heme biosynthesis, in patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP)

  • The ongoing phase 1b/2 clinical trial of DISC-0974, a monoclonal antibody designed to suppress hepcidin by inhibiting the hemojuvelin (HJV) co-receptor, in myelofibrosis patients with anemia

  • A planned phase 1b/2 clinical trial of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are non-dialysis dependent

  • Preclinical studies of bitopertin and DISC-0974 to additional indications of interest and advancing several preclinical-stage programs in development designed to address hematologic diseases

As part of the closing of the merger, Gemini effected a 1 for 10 reverse split of its common stock. Following the reverse stock split and closing of the merger, there will be approximately 17 million shares of the combined company’s common stock outstanding with prior Disc shareholders owning approximately 74% and prior Gemini shareholders owning 26%. The Board of Directors of the combined company will be composed of nine members, including eight Disc board members and one board member from Gemini.

SVB Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to Gemini and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP served as Gemini’s legal counsel. Morgan Stanley served as the lead financial advisor to Disc along with Wedbush PacGrow, and Goodwin Procter LLP served as Disc’s legal counsel.

About Disc

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: future product development plans and projected timelines for the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical trials and other activities; the potential for the results of ongoing preclinical or clinical trials and the efficacy of Disc’s product candidates; future product development and regulatory strategies, including with respect to specific indications; Disc’s plans for Gemini’s assets; Disc’s plans for its hematology portfolio; interactions with regulatory authorities; and Disc’s financial position. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the merger agreement; (ii) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the merger, the response of business partners and competitors to the announcement or completion of the merger, and/or potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement or completion of the merger; (iii) Disc’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and operating as a public company; (iv) the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; (v) the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; (vi) the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; (vii) Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; (viii) the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; (ix) the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; (x) the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; (xi) the risk of cessation or delay of any ongoing or planned clinical trials of Disc or its collaborators; (xii) the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of Disc’s product candidates; (xiii) Disc’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; (xiv) Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; (xv) the risk that Disc may not realize the intended benefits of its drug discovery platform; (xvi) developments and projections relating to Disc’s competitors and its industry; (xvii) the impact of government laws and regulations; (xviii) the impact of public health epidemics affecting countries or regions in which Disc has operations or does business, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, (xix) the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; (xx) the timing and outcome of Disc’s planned interactions with regulatory authorities; (xxi) findings from investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies; (xxii) Disc’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; (xxiii) Disc’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing; (xxiv) the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus dated December 2, 2022 and filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b) and other documents filed by Disc from time to time with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Disc’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and (xxv) the post-closing integration of Disc and Gemini. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi
Verge Scientific Communications
prusconi@vergescientific.com

Investor Relations Contact

Christina Tartaglia (Investor)
Stern Investor Relations
christina.tartaglia@sternir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Stocks Popped Today

    All's well that ends well in the stock market -- and as trading winds down in what has been a miserable year for semiconductor investors, shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are getting a reprieve of sorts. Qualcomm is gaining 2.9%, and Intel is up 2.2%.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • "Risk On" Trade Pushes Carvana, Silvergate, and Skillz Higher Today

    The three stocks that caught my eye were Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) jumping by as much as 17%, Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) popping 14.9%, and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) gaining 7.3%. The broad market was rising Thursday in part because interest rates on bonds have dropped, which often correlates with a rising stock market. Skillz and Carvana specifically are burning cash even as their stocks fall and their growth slows.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today

    The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.

  • Now That FDA Approved TG Therapeutics Multiple Sclerosis Treatment, Analyst Are Boosting Price Targets

    Wednesday, the FDA approved TG Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TGTX) Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). Briumvi is the first and only anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody approved for RMS that can be administered in a one-hour infusion following the starting dose. TG expects to launch Briumvi in the U.S. in 1Q23 commercially. HC Wainwright reiterates a Buy rating for the stock with a price target of $24, up from $19. The analyst writes that a faster infusion time co

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.