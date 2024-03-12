Disclosure: Fifth Third paid CEO $9.4M in 2023, typical worker $66K

Fifth Third CEO Tim Spence.

Fifth Third CEO Timothy Spence got a 15.3% raise last year, bringing his total 2023 compensation to nearly $9.4 million, company disclosures show.

Spence's pay trumps the most recent total $7.6 million compensation for Cintas CEO Todd M. Schneider, but is less than half of the annual compensation commanded by the region's two highest profile Fortune 500 CEOs: Jon Moeller, who earned $21.7 million at Procter & Gamble in 2023 and Rodney McMullen, who was paid $19 million at Kroger in 2022.

Spence's compensation is also about two-thirds of the $14.2 million the average S&P 500 company CEO made, according to a 2023 report by New York Management Consultant firm FW Cook.

While the extra $1.3 million Spence earned last year was a handsome bump, it pales in comparison to the $4.6 million extra he got in 2022 when he was promoted to the top spot in the corner office after previously serving as president at the downtown Cincinnati-based regional bank. Spence, 45, continued to add to his duties last year, becoming chairman of the board of directors in December.

Most of Spence’s pay was in nearly $6.4 million in stock and option awards, while $2.6 million was in cash, including a more than $1 million base salary, according to the company’s annual proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Spence also received more than $356,000 in other non-cash compensation, which included:

More than $185,000 to his retirement accounts.

Nearly $87,000 for personal use of the corporate jet.

More than $73,000 for security, financial planning, parking and other costs.

Pay for the typical worker at Fifth Third also rose modestly: up 2% or about $1,300 to a median $66,030, according to the proxy.

That figure, however, also reflects fewer total workers: 19,179 as of Dec. 31 versus 20,579 a year prior, a drop of more than 1,400 or 6.9%.

Last year, Fifth Third earned a $2.2 billion profit on $8.7 billion in annual revenues. It operates almost 1,100 bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fifth Third CEO Tim Spence paid $9.4M in 2023