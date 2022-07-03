U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.50 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0440
    -0.0044 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0087 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1900
    -0.5380 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,228.11
    -105.84 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.38 (-1.73%)
     

DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDING – AQUA-SPARK

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hofseth Biocare ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HOFBF
Hofseth Biocare ASA
Hofseth Biocare ASA

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company") on 3 July 2022 regarding completion of a private placement of new shares (the "Private Placement"). In the Private Placement, the Company will issue a total of 35,490,000 new shares.

Aqua-Spark Coöperatieve U.A. applied for and was allocated 10,350,000 shares in the Private Placement at a price per share of NOK 4.  After the issuance of the new shares in the Private Placement, the shareholding of Aqua-Spark will be more than 5% of the Company's share capital.

Following the Private Placement, Aqua-Spark will hold 22,450,000 shares in the Company, corresponding to 5.71% of the shares and votes outstanding after completion of the Private Placement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Stories