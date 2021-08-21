U.S. markets closed

Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in North Media A/S

North Media A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
Company announcement No 20-2021
21 August 2021


Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transactions are:

Name

Holdings before transaction,
no. of shares

Transaction,
no. of shares

Holdings after transaction,
no. of shares

Mads Dahl Møberg Andersen
(disposal)

43,385

10,500

32,885


For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45.

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

Attachment


