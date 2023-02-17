U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S

North Media A/S
·1 min read
North Media A/S
North Media A/S

Company announcement No 3-2023

17 February 2023

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transaction pertains to exercise of stock options:

Name

Holdings before transaction, no. of shares

Transaction,
no. of shares

Holdings after transaction, no. of shares

Ole Elverdam Borch (acquisition)

20.000

15.000

35.000

 

For further information
Kåre Wigh, CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation og the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

Attachment


