Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 20 September 2022 – 7:00 PM CET

Disclosure of notification received from Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification from Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC.

Notification Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC

On 14 September 2022, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC had crossed the lowest disclosure threshold of 3% on 13 September 2022 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘person that notifies alone’.

On 13 September 2022, Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC held a total of 2,136,016 voting rights.

Based on the denominator of 72,992,654 (total number of voting rights), Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC held 2.93% of the total number of voting rights on 13 September 2022.

Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Templeton Worldwide Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc.

Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC makes use of the exemption from the obligation to aggregate its holdings, as referred to in Article 11, paragraph 2 of the Law of 2 May 2007, and Article 21 of the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008.

As a result of a change in the investment management agreement, Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC, no longer retains the voting authority over the shares of its client account, and this led to a reduction of the voting interest of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC in Fagron. The client now retains the responsibility to vote the shares.

The notification of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC can be viewed via this link.

Karen Berg

Global Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in 35 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

