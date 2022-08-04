U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,155.70
    +0.53 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,751.45
    -61.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,705.32
    +37.17 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.58
    -5.34 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.96
    -2.70 (-2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +29.80 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    20.10
    +0.21 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0229
    +0.0057 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6850
    -0.0630 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1270
    -0.7040 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,942.46
    -389.26 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.73
    -5.90 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 JULY 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VINCI
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VCISF
  • VCISY
VINCI
VINCI


French public limited company (société anonyme)

with a share capital of €1,493,903,847.50

Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense

92000 Nanterre – France

552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

 

DISCLOSURE

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AS OF 31 JULY 2022

 

 

Total number of shares

597,561,539

Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)

597,561,539

Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)

565,303,147

 

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com

(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why ChemoCentryx Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) skyrocketed by as much as 110% in premarket trading Thursday morning. The company's stock bolted higher following the news that biotech heavyweight Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) offered $3.7 billion in cash to acquire the rare-disease specialist. The deal represents a whopping 116% premium relative to where ChemoCentryx's shares closed on Wednesday.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • What's in the Offing for Plug Power (PLUG) in Q2 Earnings?

    Expanding customer base and increase in hydrogen installations are likely to have aided Plug Power's (PLUG) Q2 performance, partly offset by cost inflation.

  • Ball (BALL) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Ball (BALL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.89% and 5.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Can Autos Keep This Steelmaker's Results Rising?

    Cleveland-Cliffs is dealing with supply chain troubles in the auto sector, which reduced demand for its steel. That could change.

  • 10 Best Multi-Bagger Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best multi-bagger stocks to buy now. To skip the detailed analysis of the current market and these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Multi-Bagger Stocks to Buy Now. The recession followed by 40-year high inflation has been quite unkind to investors in the stock market. With major US […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • Medifast (MED) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Medifast (MED) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.99% and 2%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 03, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome to the Energy Transfer Q2 2022 earnings conference call.

  • Copper Worth Nearly Half a Billion Dollars Goes Missing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Chinese companies are investigating why a commodities storage site in northern China is holding only one third of the copper concentrate they were financing, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTraders from more than a dozen mostly state-owned firms

  • Hecla Mining (HL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Hecla Mining (HL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 100% and 1.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cigna (CI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Cigna (CI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.34% and 2.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales View Cut

    Factoring the pandemic and competitive pressure as well as the evolving economic environment, including inflation and the threat of recession, Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) cuts its full-year guidance.

  • Coinbase Has Rallied 90% This Week. It Could Be Another GameStop Moment.

    Investors likely are witnessing a 'short squeeze' that is driving Coinbase stock higher, a phenomenon that characterized the 'meme stock' frenzy of 2021.

  • Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Cross Country (CCRN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.70% and 1.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Uber Technologies (UBER) Q2 Earnings Miss, Stock Up 3.2%

    Uber Technologies (UBER) second-quarter 2022 revenues increase year over year while earnings have declined.

  • Alibaba stock remains steady amid first-quarter earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Alibaba.

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Aurinia (AUPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -13.64% and 4.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy now before recession begins. You can skip our detailed discussion on analysts’ views about the recession, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before Recession Begins. With consumer prices rising by 5.4% in July, experts are becoming increasingly convinced that recession […]