DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MARCH 2023

VINCI
·1 min read
VINCI
VINCI

 

 

 

French public limited company (société anonyme)

with a share capital of €1,476,302,545.00

Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense

92000 Nanterre – France

552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

 

DISCLOSURE

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AS OF 31 MARCH 2023

 

 

Total number of shares

590,521,018

Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)

590,521,018

Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)

562,331,117

 

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com

(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).

